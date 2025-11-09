Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Won't return vs. New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bredeson (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Bredeson tweaked his hamstring early in the first quarter, and the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's contest. Michael Jordan has come into the game at left guard.
