default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bredeson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bredeson will miss his first game of the season in Week 11 due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 10 versus the Patriots. In his stead, veteran Dan Feeney could be called on to start at guard Sunday.

More News