Morrison, who's been sidelined with a hamstring injury that caused him to sit out the entire preseason, could return to practice Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports. "He is still up for grabs right now," said head coach Todd Bowles. "There is a possibility that he could come back on Wednesday, but we will see. He has been moving."

The rookie second-round pick had also dealt with injury concerns related to his shoulder and hip during his final college season, but he'd been healthy to begin training camp and was already impressing. However, the early-August hamstring injury has lingered for nearly a month, although if he's able to jump back into practice Wednesday, Morrison could have a chance to log at least a limited allotment of snaps in Week 1 against the Falcons on Sunday.