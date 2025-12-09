Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Deemed full participant Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrison (hamstring) was estimated as a full participant in Monday's practice walkthrough, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Morrison has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout the campaign and has missed each of Tampa Bay's past three games. While it's certainly promising that the rookie cornerback was deemed a full participant Monday, it's also worth noting that he logged three full practices last week and still didn't suit up Sunday against New Orleans. It remains to be seen if Morrison will be able to return to action against Atlanta on Thursday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Out again Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Looking likely to return Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Remains out for Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Inactive for Week 12•