Morrison (hamstring) was estimated as a full participant in Monday's practice walkthrough, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morrison has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout the campaign and has missed each of Tampa Bay's past three games. While it's certainly promising that the rookie cornerback was deemed a full participant Monday, it's also worth noting that he logged three full practices last week and still didn't suit up Sunday against New Orleans. It remains to be seen if Morrison will be able to return to action against Atlanta on Thursday.