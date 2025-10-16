Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrison (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Morrison missed the Buccaneers' last two games while nursing a hamstring injury, but he now appears to be all set to return to action in Week 7. The 21-year-old will be back in his role as a top depth option behind Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum at cornerback versus the Lions on Monday Night Football.
