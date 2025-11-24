Morrison (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's night game against the Rams, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Morrison was unable to practice Friday due to a setback with his hamstring injury, and it seems the setback was too great to enable the rookie second-rounder to suit up for primetime action. With starting outside cornerback Jamel Dean (hip) also ruled out, Kindle Vildor is in line to get the start.