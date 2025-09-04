Morrison (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Morrison continues to work through a quadriceps injury that has limited his participation in each of the first two practices of the week. A full practice Friday would allow the rookie second-rounder to fade an injury tag heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons, but even a limited session would give him a good chance at making his NFL regular-season debut. Morrison is expected to serve in a rotational role at corner with Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish.