Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrison (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Morrison was unavailable for the team's 34-7 loss to the Rams in Week 12 due to a hamstring injury. His ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday is a positive sign, and he'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice before Sunday's contest against Arizona.
