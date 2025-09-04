Morrison (quadriceps) was a limited participant at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Morrison was able to return to practice Wednesday after missing the entirety of the preseason with a hamstring injury, but he is now dealing with an apparent quadriceps issue ahead of Week 1. The cornerback will have two more chances to log a full practice this week before Sunday's regular-season opener against the Falcons.