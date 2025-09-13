Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Logs full practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrison (quadriceps) was a full participant at practice Friday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, coach Todd Bowles expressed optimism Thursday that Morrison would be available to suit up in Week 2. If he can manage another full practice Saturday, he may avoid carrying an injury designation into Monday's game at Houston entirely.
