Morrison (hamstring) logged a full practice Wednesday.

Morrison first hurt his hamstring back on Sept. 28 during a matchup against the Eagles. He missed the next two games, then played in four straight, but has missed Tampa Bay's past two contests. With a full practice under his belt to begin Week 14 prep, Morrison seems likely to return to action Sunday versus New Orleans as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks before then.

