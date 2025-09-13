Morrison (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Texans, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday that he was optimistic Morrison could suit up for the Buccaneers in Week 2, but he's officially listed as questionable. The 2025 second-round pick from Notre Dame appears to be trending toward making his NFL debut Monday night after practicing in full all week. However, if he's unable to go, Josh Hayes figures to serve as Tampa Bay's top reserve outside corner.