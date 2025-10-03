Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrison (hamstring) was a non-participant at practice Thursday.
Morrison has opened the week on the sidelines for both the team's walkthrough Wednesday and their first practice of the week due to a hamstring injury. If he can't return to practice Friday, he'll likely be forced to sit Sunday versus the Seahawks.
