Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday that Morrison (quadriceps) won't play in Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Morrison was limited all week in practice due to a quadriceps injury, and it now appears he won't play through the issue in Week 1. The 2025 second-round pick's next opportunity to make his NFL debut will come in the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup in Houston, likely serving as one of Tampa Bay's top rotational cornerbacks if healthy.