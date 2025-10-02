Morrison (hamstring) was estimated to be a non-participant at the Buccaneers' walkthrough Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Morrison sustained a hamstring injury in the team's 31-25 loss to the Eagles in Week 4, recording three solo tackles and a pass defensed over 39 defensive snaps and six snaps on special teams before his departure. The cornerback will have two more opportunities to return to practice before the team travels to face the Seahawks on the road Sunday.