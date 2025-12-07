Morrison (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Morrison will miss his third straight game due to the hamstring issue. That comes as a bit of a surprise since he was able to log three full practices this week, but Tampa Bay deemed him questionable on Friday's final injury report, and reports surfaced late Saturday that the rookie cornerback wasn't expected to suit up. With that indeed the case, Kindle Vildor and Josh Hayes should work as the Buccaneers' reserve cornerbacks behind starters Zyon McCollum, Jamel Dean and Jacob Parrish.