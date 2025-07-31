Morrison (hip) participated in training camp Wednesday, Caleb Skinner of Sports Illustrated reports.

Heading into his first NFL season, Morrison hit the field at training camp for the first time Wednesday. The 2025 second-round pick out of Notre Dame missed the back half of his final college season due to the injury, and it is believed he may have slipped out of the first round because of it. He turned heads during his first practice and has a real shot to play a significant role this season.