Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Remains idle Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrison (hamstring) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The second-round rookie cornerback missed last Sunday's win over the Seahawks and could be looking at a second consecutive absence in Week 6 against San Francisco. Morrison has played in sub-packages on defense when healthy this season.
