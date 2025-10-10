default-cbs-image
Morrison (hamstring) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The second-round rookie cornerback missed last Sunday's win over the Seahawks and could be looking at a second consecutive absence in Week 6 against San Francisco. Morrison has played in sub-packages on defense when healthy this season.

