Morrison (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Morrison practiced in a limited capacity both Wednesday and Thursday but is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. The 2025 second-round pick from Notre Dame has appeared in just seven games this season, recording 13 total tackles and three passes defensed. While he's sidelined in Week 13, Kindle Vildor could have an expanded role as Tampa Bay's top reserve boundary corner.