Morrison (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The rookie corner from Notre Dame opened the Buccaneers' week of practice with consecutive DNPs and is now in line to miss his second game in a row in Week 6 due to a hamstring issue. Morrison has played well in three appearances this season, recording five total tackles and one pass defended. While he remains sidelined Sunday, expect Josh Hayes to start opposite Jamel Dean in Tampa Bay's secondary.