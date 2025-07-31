Morrison (hip) has been having a good training camp, Caleb Skinner of Sports Illustrated reports.

The 2025 second-round pick out of Notre Dame missed the back half of his final college season due to a hip injury, and it is believed he may have slipped out of the first round because of it. Since then, Morrison has turned heads during the offseason and training camp as he strives to secure a rotational role in the Buccaneers' secondary as a rookie.