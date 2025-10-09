Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Still nursing hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrison (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
The rookie second-rounder suffered a hamstring injury during Tampa Bay's Week 4 loss to Philadelphia. He hasn't been able to practice since the injury and was ruled out for Week 5 against the Seahawks. Morrison would have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity in order to have a shot at playing against the 49ers on Sunday. He has logged five solo tackles and one pass defense through the first three regular-season games of his NFL career.
