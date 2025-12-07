Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Unlikely to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrison (hamstring) is listed as questionable but isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After logging a trio of full practices this week, Morrison seemed poised to put an end to a two-game absence Sunday, but the rookie cornerback apparently needs more time to heal from his hamstring injury. Assuming Morrison is included on Tampa Bay's Week 14 inactive list, Kindle Vildor and Josh Hayes will likely suit up as the Buccaneers' reserve cornerbacks behind starters Zyon McCollum, Jamel Dean and Jacob Parrish.
