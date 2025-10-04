Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Morrison (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game at Seattle, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Morrison was forced out of the game early in Week 4 versus the Eagles with a hamstring injury, and now he'll be sidelined in Week 5 as he recovers. In his stead, the Buccaneers may need to call on 2023 sixth-rounder Josh Hayes for significant playing time at cornerback Sunday.