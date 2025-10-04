Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Won't suit up against Seahawks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Morrison (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game at Seattle, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Morrison was forced out of the game early in Week 4 versus the Eagles with a hamstring injury, and now he'll be sidelined in Week 5 as he recovers. In his stead, the Buccaneers may need to call on 2023 sixth-rounder Josh Hayes for significant playing time at cornerback Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: No go for walkthrough•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Cleared to make NFL debut•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Making NFL debut in Week 2?•
-
Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Logs full practice Friday•