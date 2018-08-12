Reedy, who secured his only target for five yards and returned one punt for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday, made a pair of impressive grabs in Saturday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Reedy is competing for one of the final receiver spots this summer, with his experience in the offense and ability as a returner presumably giving him some additional leverage. While Reedy has top-end speed, he made significantly more contributions on special teams (288 combined return yards) than as a receiver (two receptions, 21 yards) in 2017. However, Reedy offered a tangible reminder of his potential as a wideout in Saturday's practice, making a particularly impressive grab on a deep out from Jameis Winston and then putting a nifty move on his defender after the catch to gain a few extra yards. Reedy's main competition for the fifth receiver role figures to be fifth-round pick Justin Watson, who turned in a solid three-catch, 30-yard effort in Thursday's game but also lost a fumble.