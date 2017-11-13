Reedy returned three punts for 48 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets. He did not log any plays from scrimmage and fumbled once.

The 25-year-old speedster saw all nine snaps on special teams after having received one touch from scrimmage in three of the previous four games. Reedy is unlikely to see any increase in his offensive role barring multiple injuries at the receiver position, as he holds significant value as the team's primary returner. Factoring in Sunday's production, Reedy is averaging an impressive 10.9 yards per punt return and is posting an average of 20.7 yards on his seven kickoff runbacks.