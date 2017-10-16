Buccaneers' Bernard Reedy: Logs play from scrimmage in Week 6
Reedy rushed once for four yards and gained 10 yards on his sole punt return in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.
Reedy logged just the one offensive snap that afforded him his rush attempt, and due to the Bucs' inability to stop the Cardinals' offense, he had just punt return opportunity. The 25-year-old speedster continues to serve primarily as a special teams asset, and with the plethora of pass-catching options on offense, his role figures to remain that way.
