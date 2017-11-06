Buccaneers' Bernard Reedy: Notches reception in loss
Reedy secured his only target for 15 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.
Reedy notched only his second catch of the campaign on one of the two snaps he saw on offense. The 25-year-old speedster continues to see the majority of his work on returns, limiting his fantasy value to formats that factor in that statistic.
