Reedy rushed once for 10 yards and netted zero yards on his sole punt return in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.

The 25-year-old receiver/return man played on just two snaps from scrimmage and logged a carry for the second straight week. However, Reedy has just four touches on offense all season, as he's been strictly deployed on gadget plays. Therefore, his fantasy value remains strictly limited to formats that factor in return yards and touchdowns for the time being, with multiple injuries to receivers in front of him representing his sole path to appreciable playing time on offense.