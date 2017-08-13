Buccaneers' Bernard Reedy: Productive in multiple roles Friday
Reedy brought in all three of his targets for 24 yards, totaled another 18 yards on his sole kickoff return and gained 22 yards on a punt return in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.
Reedy was given an abundance of opportunity to advance his candidacy for multiple roles during the contest and delivered in each instance. The speedy Toledo product spent time on both the practice squad and active roster last season, although he didn't log any stats. Reedy is in competition for both the fifth receiver and returner roles with the likes of Josh Huff, a battle that's likely to endure through the final preseason game.
