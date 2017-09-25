Reedy rushed once for three yards, brought in one target for six yards and totaled 79 yards on three kickoff returns in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.

Reedy logged the first regular-season touches from scrimmage of his career while also filling his usual special teams role. While his participation on offense was limited to a modest four snaps, Reedy was at least able to get some run due to the pass-heavy approach the Bucs were forced to utilize to attempt to make up a 21-3 halftime deficit. However, with six elite-to-solid pass catching options (Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Adam Humphries, Chris Godwin, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard) in front of him, Reedy's role on offense figures to be limited on the overwhelming majority of weeks, barring injuries to players in front of him.