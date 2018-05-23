Buccaneers' Bernard Reedy: Signs with Buccaneers
Reedy signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Reedy is plenty familiar with Tampa Bay, as he saw action in nine games with the team during the 2017 campaign. If he makes the final roster, Reedy is unlikely to be much of a factor in the passing game, as the majority of his impact will be as a return specialist.
