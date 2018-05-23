Buccaneers' Bernard Reedy: Signs with Tampa Bay
Reedy agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Reedy is plenty familiar with Tampa Bay, as he saw action in nine games with the team during the 2017 campaign. If he makes the final roster, Reedy is unlikely to be much of a factor in the passing game, as the majority of his impact will instead come as a return specialist.
