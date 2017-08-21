Buccaneers' Bernard Reedy: Strong showing in second exhibition
Reedy secured both of his targets for 16 yards, returned one kickoff for 29 yards and totaled 19 yards on his two punt returns in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.
After a strong showing in the preseason opener, Reedy once again made a strong case for a roster spot by making his presence felt on both offense and special teams in the second contest. He also played four more snaps than his primary competition for the fifth receiver/returner roles, Josh Huff. By virtue of his performances through the first pair of preseason tilts, it appears Reedy has the lead in the job battle, but the competition should endure through the remaining two exhibition contests.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Bernard Reedy: Productive in multiple roles Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Bernard Reedy: Inactive in Week 17 versus Panthers•
-
Buccaneers' Bernard Reedy: Inactive in Week 16 versus Saints•
-
Buccaneers' Bernard Reedy: Promoted to active roster•
-
Bernard Reedy: Signs with Bucs' practice squad•
-
Bernard Reedy: Cut by Buccaneers•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...