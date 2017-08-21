Reedy secured both of his targets for 16 yards, returned one kickoff for 29 yards and totaled 19 yards on his two punt returns in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.

After a strong showing in the preseason opener, Reedy once again made a strong case for a roster spot by making his presence felt on both offense and special teams in the second contest. He also played four more snaps than his primary competition for the fifth receiver/returner roles, Josh Huff. By virtue of his performances through the first pair of preseason tilts, it appears Reedy has the lead in the job battle, but the competition should endure through the remaining two exhibition contests.