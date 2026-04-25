The Buccaneers selected Schraught in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 160th overall.

Schrauth boasts solid size (6-5, 310 pounds) and athletic ability, and he started 19 games over his last two seasons at Notre Dame. However, he also missed a significant chunk of contests during his college career, so there is some reason to question his ability to stay healthy. Schraught does a good job staying in front of defenders but can struggle on occasion getting to quicker rushers and linebackers, and his arm length isn't deal for his position, which can cause some issues. Schrauth will slot into a depth role on the Buccaneers' offensive line, hopiong to develop into a contributing role.