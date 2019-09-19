Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Absent from practice
Gabbert (shoulder) is not practicing Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Gabbert is trending towards missing a third consecutive regular-season game, given that he hasn't participated in practice since suffering a dislocated shoulder Aug. 23. As long as Gabbert is unable to go, Ryan Griffin will serve as the backup to No. 1 quarterback Jameis Winston.
