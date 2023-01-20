Gabbert completed six of eight passes for 29 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in one game during the 2022 regular season.

The veteran didn't see action until the regular-season finale against the Falcons, when Tom Brady exited the game for good during the second quarter. Gabbert played on a one-year deal in 2022, and despite the fact there appears to be a good chance Tom Brady plays elsewhere in 2023, it's unlikely Gabbert is a serious contender for the starting job even if he's re-signed.