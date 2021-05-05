Gabbert re-signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year, $2.5 million contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The Buccaneers continue their efforts to maintain an unchanging roster, bringing back Gabbert for another season as the No. 2 option behind Tom Brady. The 31-year-old's only action last season came in a Week 16 thrashing of the Lions, in the second half of which Brady went to the bench. Unless things take an unexpected turn for the defending Super Bowl champs during the 2021 campaign, Gabbert will once again be primed to only see limited action.
