Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Gabbert will be the next man up at quarterback if Tom Brady comes out of Sunday's matchup against Atlanta early, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Tampa Bay is locked into the fourth seed for the NFC playoffs, so while Brady will start, it's expected that the 45-year-old won't play the entire game. If that's the case, Gabbert will be the next man up, while Bowles also mentioned that Kyle Trask is likely to be active and may see action when Brady and Gabbert are taken out.