General manager Jason Licht describes Gabbert (shoulder) as "iffy" for Week 1 but expects him to be ready to return very early into the season, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Licht went on to praise Gabbert's toughness and seems to have full confidence the veteran quarterback will be ready to serve as the primary backup to Jameis Winston in relatively short order. The fact Gabbert's shoulder dislocation is on his non-throwing arm certainly helps matters, but the fact the team's general manager is seemingly guaranteeing a roster spot for Gabbert is interesting considering how well fellow quarterback Ryan Griffin played this preseason.

