Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Joining Arians in Tampa
Gabbert is signing with the Buccaneers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gabbert was released by the Titans on March 15 after the team traded for Ryan Tannehill as its new backup to Marcus Mariota. The 29-year-old quarterback now will be reunited with Bucs coach Bruce Arians, who oversaw an ugly five-week stretch from Gabbert late in the 2017 season with Arizona. The Buccaneers will let Gabbert duke it out with Ryan Griffin for the No. 2 quarterback job behind Jameis WInston.
