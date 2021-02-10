Gabbert completed nine of 16 passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions across four games during the 2020 regular season. He also rushed nine times for 16 yards and committed a fumble that was recovered by the offense.

Almost all of Gabbert's action came in a Week 16 evisceration of the Lions, when Tom Brady took an early seat and the veteran backup threw for 143 yards and a pair of scores in the second half. Gabbert otherwise only attempted one other pass all season, in Week 6 against the Packers. The 31-year-old played 2020 on a one-year pact, but given his command of coach Bruce Arians' system and the reasonable salary he'd command, it's likely Gabbert returns to the Buccaneers fold in 2021.