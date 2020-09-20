Gabbert is not among Tampa Bay's inactive players for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, per the Buccaneers' official Twitter account.
With Ryan Griffin among the Buccaneers' list of inactives for Week 2, Gabbert is expected to serve as the emergency option at quarterback. The No. 10 overall draft choice from 2011 will be thrust into game action should Tom Brady suffer an injury.
