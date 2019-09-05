Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: No practice Thursday
Gabbert (shoulder) is not practicing Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gabbert is managing a shoulder injury and has now missed two consecutive practices. The veteran quarterback projects to serve as the top backup to Jameis Winston when healthy, though Ryan Griffin will carry that responsibility until Gabbert fully recovers.
