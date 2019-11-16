Play

Gabbert (shoulder) will not return from injured reserve this season, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The confirmation regarding the backup quarterback came directly from coach Bruce Arians on Friday. Gabbert originally suffered the injury during preseason, although he wasn't placed on injured reserve until Sept. 24. Gabbert's confirmed absence the rest of the way gives the embattled Jameis Winston one less reason to look over his shoulder if his up-and-down play continues, considering the veteran signal-caller could have been a viable alternative for Arians due to his experience in the coach's offensive system.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories