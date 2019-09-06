Gabbert (shoulder) is not expected to play during Sunday's regular-season opener against the 49ers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gabbert is set for the top backup role in Tampa Bay when fully healthy, though a timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed. Ryan Griffin will reinforce No. 1 quarterback Jameis Winston as long as Gabbert remains sidelined.

