Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Not expected to play Sunday
Gabbert (shoulder) is not expected to play during Sunday's regular-season opener against the 49ers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gabbert is set for the top backup role in Tampa Bay when fully healthy, though a timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed. Ryan Griffin will reinforce No. 1 quarterback Jameis Winston as long as Gabbert remains sidelined.
