Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Outplayed by Griffin in win
Gabbert completed five of 12 passes for 42 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed once for six yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.
Gabbert checked in on the second series of the game and quickly saw the possession short-circuited by an Andre Ellington fumble. However, the veteran couldn't help the Buccaneers get anything going over the next two drives either before finally managing a choppy 11-play, 36-yard march later in the second quarter that culminated in a field goal. Of additional concern for Gabbert's job prospects is the fact that fellow backup Ryan Griffin put together an appreciably better stat line for the second time in as many preseason games. With only two exhibitions remaining, the veteran is fighting for his roster spot despite his prior experience in coach Bruce Arians' offense.
