The Buccaneers placed Gabbert (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Gabbert has been unable to even practice the past month due to a shoulder injury, and will have to sit out a minimum of eight weeks following his placement on IR. With the veteran on the shelf, Ryan Griffin will continue to operate as the team's backup for starter Jameis Winston.

