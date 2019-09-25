Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Placed on IR
The Buccaneers placed Gabbert (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Gabbert has been unable to even practice the past month due to a shoulder injury, and will have to sit out a minimum of eight weeks following his placement on IR. With the veteran on the shelf, Ryan Griffin will continue to operate as the team's backup for starter Jameis Winston.
