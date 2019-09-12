Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Ruled out Week 2
Gabbert (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's Week 2 tilt against the Panthers, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Gabbert did not practice during the short week, which already presented even more of a challenge for the veteran in achieving active status for the first time on the young season. Ryan Griffin will serve as Jameis Winston's backup once again against Carolina, while Gabbert will now have some extra time to prepare for a Week 3 matchup versus the Giants.
