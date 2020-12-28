Gabbert entered the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday to start the second half and completed nine of 15 attempts for 143 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed twice for 15 yards.

The veteran signal-caller was afforded a rare opportunity for extended action due to the blowout nature of the victory and he looked to be in full command of an offensive system he knows very well. Gabbert got valuable work in with the first-team pass-catching corps as well, connecting with Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans for touchdown passes of 25 and 22 yards, respectively. Gabbert could certainly see additional game action in Week 7 against the Saints, considering the Buccaneers clinched their playoff spot with Saturday's win.